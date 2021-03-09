(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has updated its line of Ace activity and sleep trackers for kids, with the new Fitbit Ace 3.

The third-generation device, designed for kids ages six and up, introduces an eight-day battery life, a “swim-proof” design, new colours, a 20 per cent brighter screen, and do not disturb and sleep modes. There are also animated clock faces and customisable accessories to go with the tracker. The clock faces include a bunny, a cat, a Martian, and a spaceship, and they all morph as kids try to complete their set fitness goals.

Other features include a pedometer and a display that shows kid-friendly fitness and sleep targets. It also supports push notifications.

Parents have to make a Fitbit account for any child 12 and under to use Fitbit Ace models. Fitbit Ace 3 still allows parents to track a kid’s activity levels and how many hours of sleep, and it doesn't allow kids to use Fitbit's social features.

If any of this interests you, the Fitbit Ace 3 costs $79.95. Starting sometime in summer 20201, the device will get two Minions-themed accessory bands, available for$29.95 separately. You can preorder the Fitbit Ace 3 now. It will be available worldwide from 15 March 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.