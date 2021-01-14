Google acquires Fitbit, buyout fully approved

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit is now a Google company as its reported $2.1 billion sale has been officially completed.

There were a couple of hiccoughs, with both the EU and US looking at the deal closely, but regulators eventually found nothing to stand in the way of the acquisition.

Google claims that the purchase will not impact or change the privacy regulations for existing Fitbit customers: "This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we’ve been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users’ privacy," wrote the company's senior vice president of devices and services, Rick Osterloh, in a blog posting.

"We worked with global regulators on an approach which safeguards consumers' privacy expectations, including a series of binding commitments that confirm Fitbit users’ health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data."

Fitbit co-founder James Park, who will remain CEO, posted his own comments too, revealing that Google's backing will undoubtedly aid development of new Fitbit products: "Becoming part of the Google family means we can do even more to inspire and motivate you on your journey to better health," he said.

"We’ll be able to innovate faster, provide more choices, and make even better products to support your health and wellness needs."

Writing by Rik Henderson.