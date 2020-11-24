(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has dropped some bombshell Black Friday savings just ahead of the big day, giving us our first real discounts on the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches.

The two smartwatches only launched recently, and, while it's somewhat surprising to see them receive a discount at such an early stage, it presents a significant opportunity for those looking to save big.

The Fitbit Sense deal brings the device down to $279.95 from $329.95, letting you make a saving of $50, while the Fitbit Versa 3 has been reduced to $199.95 from $229.95, a price snip of $30.

The Sense is Fitbit's biggest play in the smartwatch space yet, offering an array of health smarts, such as temperature tracking, ECG measurements and SpO2 readings. The Versa 3, meanwhile, offers all the existing features of the predecessor inside a neater design that now also features GPS.

Just keep in mind, of course, that Fitbit isn't the only company offering discounts on its wares over Black Friday. As shown below, the Versa 3 is also available through Amazon, for example, for the same price. So, if stock runs dry, you do have options.

If the Fitbit smartwatches aren't for you, though, there are also savings to be explored with the company's fitness trackers.

The Fitbit Charge 4 has been reduced to $99.95 from $149.95, while the Fitbit Inspire 2 to has dropped to $69.95 from $99.95.

These are both absolute steals at this price, and, like the smartwatches, were only released this year. While the latest Charge is the company's flagship tracker, offering the likes of GPS tracking and a bulkier design, the second iteration of the Inspire is more of an entry-level tracker featuring excellent all-day tracking capabilities.

Fitbit's Black Friday sale ends on November 30, so you'll have to act fast if you do want to start strapping one of these bad boys to your wrist every day and begin tracking your activity. For those in the UK, we'll be updating this piece when Fitbit UK goes live with their deals, which we're now expecting closer to Black Friday itself.

Writing by Conor Allison.