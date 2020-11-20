(Pocket-lint) - A significant discount has emerged for the Fitbit Versa 2 just ahead of Black Friday, seeing the smartwatch drop to its lowest ever price as a Lightning Deal through Amazon.

Fitbit's second Versa is currently available for $129.99, reduced from $199.99, but the tasty savings will only be available for a limited time. Lightning Deal savings on Amazon are all dependent on how much stock is being made available at that price, and, once that's all been claimed, the deal is over.

We expect the Versa 2 deal to be extremely popular, too. With a considerable portion of that already sold at the time of writing, you'll likely have to act within the next few hours if you want the Fitbit smartwatch with a $70 discount.

What exactly do you get with this watch, though?

Well, the Versa improves on everything the original Versa offered, featuring a more refined, square-circle bezel, an always-on AMOLED display and Alexa built-in.

And though it's now been superseded by the Versa 3, the only major difference is the addition of built-in GPS. If you're not overly interested in having the location of your activity tracked, you still get plenty of the same experience - all backed up by the excellent Fitbit app.

Since Lightning Deal offers are time-limited, it's unlikely we see a similar sale hit before Black Friday officially lands. Even then, we'd be surprised if it ducked even further below the $129.99 mark. In short, don't overthink this one. If you've had your eye on the Versa 2, there's no better time to pounce.

Writing by Conor Allison.