Fitbit Charge 4 deal: Save 23% in early Black Friday offer

(Pocket-lint) - The Fitbit Charge 4 - the latest fitness band from the company - has seen a reduction in price in early Black Friday deals.

The Charge 4 is now available for £99, a reduction of 23 per cent, saving you £30.

squirrel_widget_217724

The Fitbit Charge 4 offers 24/7 heart rate and activity tracking, including a GPS in this compact tracker, meaning you can get accurate data when you're out walking, running or cycling too.

This is the latest band from Fitbit, including support for payments via Fitbit Pay, as well as Spotify Music control so you don't have to take your phone out of your pocket to change tracks. It will give you a whole range of fitness data, as well as offering great sleep tracking for a complete picture of your wellbeing.

Amazon is running a range of early Black Friday deals and it looks like this Fitbit deal is only going to be available for a limited time, so don't delay if you're after a bargain.

Writing by Chris Hall.