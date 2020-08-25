Fitbit Inspire 2 activity tracker updates design and offers 10-day battery life

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has announced an update to its popular Inspire HR fitness tracker in the Inspire 2. The latest Fitbit tracker features a similar design to its predecessor, though slightly more refined with a touch button instead of a physical button, and Fitbit claims it will offer a 10-day battery.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium, bringing a number of extra features such as sleep tools, guided programs and advanced insights to the tracker, but there is plenty outside of Premium too.

Along with all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, the Fitbit Inspire 2 offers swim tracking, connected GPS, over 20 exercise modes and Active Zone Minutes, like the Inspire HR. It also has sleep stages and sleep score for sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, guided breathing and menstrual health tracking.

Users will also find Reminders to Move - a feature that has long been on Fitbit trackers, along with Cardio Fitness Level.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 will be available in three colours - Black, Black and Lunar White, and Black and Desert Rose. There will also be a number of accessories including classic bands, printed bands, leather bands and a clip, just like the device it succeeds.

In terms of price, the Fitbit Inspire 2 will cost £89.99 in the UK, $99.95 in the US and €99.95 in Europe. Pre-orders start on 25 August 2020, with availability starting from late September.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.