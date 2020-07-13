Fitbit's Charge 4 is one of the very best fitness trackers on the market right now, especially if you're not looking for a device that looks like a smartwatch.

As fitness bands go, it's at the very smartest end of the spectrum and we loved it at review, but there's always room for improvement and new features. Fitbit's deployed an update for the Charge 4 this week which brings just that, in the form of two new options for users.

The first is a welcome new sort of alarm for waking up in the morning - called smart wake. Like some other bands and smartwatches offer, this means that your alarm time can become more advisory than a hard time. Your Charge 4 will detect when you're in a good moment to wake up, based on the depth of your sleep, and wake you up with gentle vibrations.

Of course, an alarm is an alarm, so it'll still rouse you at the desired time if you haven't gone into light sleep in the 30 minutes running up to the deadline. It's a great little feature that makes waking up less jarring.

Also new is a dynamic GPS tethering system which lets the Charge 4, which has its own GPS system, piggyback onto your phone's signal when it's nearby. This can improve both the accuracy of the band's measurements and indeed its battery life. If you're phone's not in the area, of course, it can just use its own signal again.

The software update, which brings the Charge 4 up to version 1.96.29, is rolling out now so you should be able to update soon if you're a Charge 4 owner. These are welcome little changes, and demonstrate that the Charge 4 could get even better down the line.