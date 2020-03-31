Fitbit has announced its latest Charge model, the Fitbit Charge 4. The new fitness tracker follows on from the Charge 3, but makes some big changes to the range of features on offer.

The headline is the addition of GPS tracking, making this the first Fitbit fitness tracker to offer GPS. That means it will be able to log your location, speed and other data without needing to be connected to your phone, making it a much better standalone sports device.

That's going to be a huge benefit for anyone wanting to use the Fitbit Charge 4 when out running, for example, if you don't fancy wearing a bigger, chunkier sportswatch, like the Fitbit Versa.

In addition to the GPS, the Charge 4 is smarter overall. It will support Spotify controls and it supports Fitbit Pay for contactless payments when you're out of the house.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is loaded with sensors, giving you 24/7 heart rate tracking and supporting Fitbit's SpO2 sensor to estimate you oxygen saturation variation.

The Fitbit Charge 4 will also debut a new approach to daily activity with Active Zone Minutes. This will look at your heart rate through various activities regardless of what you're do. That might be a HIIT workout, yoga, running or clearing out the loft - it will use your custom heart rate zones to determine the effect that your activity is having on your overall health.

This is designed to give you the same sort of feedback on your activity that people have used steps for in the past.

There's support for sleep, SmartTrack automatic activity sensing, smart notifications from your phone and it all comes with the promise of 7 days of battery life.

The Fitbit Charge 4 sticks to a fitness back style of design, with a large OLED display and changeable straps. It also has a swimproof design, with water resistance up to 50 metres.

The Fitbit Charge 4 will go on sale in April 2020, with pre-orders opening on 15 April. The Fitbit Charge 4 will cost £129.99 in three colours, with a special edition available for £149.99.

