It looks like a new Fitbit device is coming down the pike, according to images of the device that have surfaced online.

9to5Mac shared renders of the Charge 4 that suggest it is quite similar to its predecessor, the Charge 3. It still has a greyscale OLED touchscreen, for instance. It could be a slightly improved display and maybe even an always-on one at that, but that's not confirmed. In fact, none of this has been confirmed by Fitbit, though we plan to contact the company for a comment and will report back.

An FCC filing reportedly for the Charge 4 surfaced on Wednesday, as did a leaked retailer listing. The FCC filing specifically showed Fitbit made a device described as a "wireless activity tracker". Boasting the model number FB417, it appears to be a fitness tracker like the Charge series (the eLabel shown even appears similar to labels for the Fitbit Charge 3). Several reports indicate we can expect NFC for mobile payments, too.

If you needed more proof that the Fitbit Charge 4 is in the works with NFC functionality, a "Fitbit Charge 4 NFC Fitness Smart Tracker" listing popped online at UK retailer MobileFun. It even had a price tag indicating it will cost £10 more than the Charge 3. Mobile Fun's Charge 4 listing also showed it features a 24/7 pedometer, sleep tracking, water resistance, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The battery life should go for about seven days.

If any of that interests you, the Fitbit Charge 4 is expected to cost £139.99 ($149 in the US) when it launches. Mobile Fun said it will be available in Black, Rosewood, and Storm Blue/Black colours. There will also be a Special Edition in Granite for £159.99. Each model should have NFC.

With the frequency and scale of these leaks in recent days, we suspect Fitbit might announce the Charge 4 sooner rather than later.