It looks like a new Fitbit device is coming down the pike, according to an FCC filing that has surfaced on Wednesday, and it might even be the Fitbit Charge 4 if a recently leaked retailer listing is also to be believed.

The FCC filing specifically showed Fitbit has a new device that's described as a "wireless activity tracker". Boasting the model number FB417, it appears to be a fitness tracker like the Charge series. The eLabel shown even appears similar to labels for the Fitbit Charge 3. But, if you needed more proof that this device is the Fitbit Charge 4, consider this "Fitbit Charge 4 NFC Fitness Smart Tracker" listing at UK retailer MobileFun.

There are no images in the listing, but the supplier-posted details about the upcoming wearable are still visible:

"Meet the Fitbit Charge 4! This smart tracker in Rosewood is the most powerful yet, designed for tracking in great detail your exercise activities while providing notifications. NFC capability, water-resistant and compatible with iOS and Android."

It's worth noting that all models of the Fitbit Charge 4 apparently come with NFC functionality. If you wanted that with the Charge 3, you needed to splurge $20 more for a different model that added NFC for Fitbit Pay and had more colours.

Mobile Fun's Charge 4 listing also said you can expect a 24/7 pedometer, sleep tracking, water resistance, and Bluetooth connectivity. The battery life goes for about seven days. If any of that interests you, the Fitbit Charge 4 will cost £139.99 ($149 in the US) when it launches. Mobile Fun indicated it will be available in Black, Rosewood, and Storm Blue/Black colours.

There will also be a Special Edition in Granite for £159.99.