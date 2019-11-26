Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker deal: Now just £49.99 in sales

The price of the Fitbit Inspire has just tumbled, meaning you can get your hands on a Fitbit for not a lot of money.

The Fitbit Inspire is now priced at just £49.99 on Amazon, that's £20 off the regular asking price and a healthy discount over previous Amazon prices.

The Fitbit Inspire joined the line-up of Fitbit trackers in 2019, providing a cheaper entry point to the system. It comes in two versions, one with heart rate and one without - and it's the one without heart rate that's on offer here.

That makes it a good option for those who want to keep track of activity like steps and active minutes, check the time and get smartphone notifications from a slim and customisable device. It's also waterproof and offers sleep tracking.

Integration with the Fitbit platform is one of the biggest benefits of the Fitbit Inspire: there are other similar trackers that are cheaper, but they're not supported by the same slick app and ecosystem as Fitbit, which is why this deal is worth snapping up.

Syncing with your phone, you'll be able to record all your stats and see how active you've been at a glance, while the smartphone app will also allow you to record other data directly on your phone.

We have no idea how long the Fitbit Inspire will be available at this price and currently it's only on the black version - but it's a good price for this device.

There are a wide range of fitness tracker deals to be had in the Black Friday sales, so if you're looking for something else, click through and take a look.

