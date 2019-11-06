If you own a Fitbit device, you may be concerned about how Google plans to use your health data after it buys the wearables company.

Google has already promised it will "never sell your personal information to anyone", and that "Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads". It also plans to give Fitbit users the option to "review, move, or delete their data". But if you still want to leave the Fitbit platform, here's how to delete your Fitbit account and your download your data.

You might want to save your Fitbit data before you delete your account. Fitbit will let you download up to 31 days of data, and if you want all your data since you started using Fitbit, you can request an archive through the desktop Dashboard.

Login to and open your Dashboard. Click on the gear icon in the corner. Select Settings. Select Data Export from the menu. Pick a time period. Pick a preferred file format Click Download.

Login to and open your Dashboard. Click on the gear icon in the corner. Select Settings. Scroll to Export Your Account Archive and select Request Data. You'll receive an email with a link for you to confirm you want to recover your data. Another email with another link will let you download your data.

Note: It may take days for the second email to appear.

Now you are free to delete your Facebook account. This can be done through the desktop Dashboard or from the Fitbit mobile app.

Login to and open your Dashboard. Go to your Personal Info in Settings. Scroll to the bottom. Click Delete account. Enter your account password and click Send Confirmation Email. Follow the steps in the confirmation email.

Open the Fitbit app. Tap on the Today icon at the bottom. Tap on your account icon (your photo) in the corner. Scroll to see Manage Data and tap it. Tap Delete Account Tap Delete Account again.

Fitbit gives you a seven-day period to log in and restore access. After that, your information is gone, though Fitbit said, while most of your data will be deleted within 30 days, it could be up to 90 days before it's wiped.