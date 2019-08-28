What is Fitbit Premium, what does it offer and how much does it cost?

Fitbit Premium is a paid-for membership service that uses your Fitbit data to deliver personalised, actionable guidance and coaching to help you achieve your health and fitness goals.

The Premium subscription service is an extension of the existing Fitbit platform and it is designed for Fitbit users who want to get more out of their experience or find more motivation to make health changes.

This feature explains what the Fitbit Premium membership offers, how much it costs and what extra features you get compared to the standard Fitbit experience.

Fitbit Premium offers several extra benefits compared to the standard Fitbit experience, including Sleep Guidance, Guided Programs, Dynamic Workouts, Advanced Insights, Challenges, Health Reports and Health Coaching.

Sleep Guidance with Fitbit Premium includes two guided sleep programs called Get More Zzz's and Habits for Restful Sleep, a Sleep Score breakdown and sleep mediations that include a selection of 15-minute to 45-minute audio relaxation tools to help you wind down and fall asleep. Users will also receive insight on how activity and sleep impact each other.

Standard Fitbit users still get access to their Sleep Score, but they won't be able to see as much detail, such as what your heart rate does while you sleep, for example.

Guided Programs with Fitbit Premium allow users to see day-by-day guidance and content tailored to them. There are activity, nutrition and sleep programs available, and new content will be continuously added.

At launch, there will be nine Guided Programs available to Fitbit Premium users. These include: Intro to Healthy Habits, Get More Zzz's, Habits for Restful Sleep, Get Active, Beginner Running, Run Training, Understand Calories, Kick Your Sugar Habit and Kick Your Salt Habit.

Fitbit says programs include actionable coaching, daily tips and tricks, structured workout plans, relaxation tools, recipe suggestions and educational content.

Fitbit Coach has been rolled into Fitbit Premium, under a new label of Dynamic Workouts. Premium users will be able to access hundreds of Fitbit Coach video and audio workouts, as well as custom built workouts for them.

Workouts available as part of the Premium service include bicycling, bodyweight, elliptical, walking, running, stair workouts, stretching, total body and rowing. The workouts are personalised to each user based on their goals and feedback. The more feedback a user provides, the smarter the workouts become with new and relevant sessions tailored to and recommended for them.

Fitbit Premium users get more advanced insights compared to those on the standard Fitbit experience. Rather than a sleep insight reflecting average Fitbit users for example, Premium subscribers will get personalised insights reflecting their specific sleep or activity.

Advanced Insights will also connect your steps, active minutes, heart rate, sleep and wellness, as well as offer ways for you to improve.

Though standard Fitbit users get access to Fitbit Challenges, Premium users will get a few extra challenges, including an All For One Challenge that Fitbit claims is great for families.

There is also a Custom Challenge option in the Premium package, allowing users to pick their metric (Steps, Calories, Distance or Active Minutes) and compete against a friend for a set duration - a little similar to Apple Watch Challenges.

Other Challenges for Premium users include a Get Fit Bingo Challenge that is tailored to you and your activity. Each Fitbit Premium user will have a different Bingo card for example.

Fitbit Premium users will get health and wellness reports within the subscription package that they will be able to share with their doctor, personal trainer or nutritionist.

The wellness reports have been designed in conjunction with physicians and they are part of Fitbit's aim to help users get more personalised care, as well as help users with chronic diseases like diabetes, manage their conditions.

Health Coaching is the final benefit of the Fitbit Premium service (though it isn't currently clear if it will cost extra). It isn't due to launch properly until 2020, though there is a US pilot of the feature scheduled for 2019.

When it does arrive, the idea is that Premium subscribers will have access to certified health and wellness coaches to help them achieve a specific goal.

The Health Coaching feature is designed for weight loss and diabetes management, as well as one-to-one guidance, expert answers and encouragement.

Fitbit Premium will cost $9.99/month in the US, or $79.99 a year.

In the UK, Fitbit Premium will cost £7.99/month or £79.99 a year.

Premium will be available to any Fitbit user via in-app purchase and to Fitbit Health Solutions.

Fitbit Premium will be available in 17 countries in English from September 2019.

The subscription service will expand to additional languages in 2020, including Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

Yes, every Fitbit user can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Fitbit Premium when it launches.

There is also a 90-day Fitbit Premium trial included with the new Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatch.