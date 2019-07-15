If you're looking for a Fitbit deal then Amazon's Prime Day sales may have something you'll be interested in. The Fitbit Versa, it's sporty smart watch has seen the price reduced to £139 - that's a saving of £40 off the normal price.

The Fitbit Versa is a great fitness tracker, with a colour screen and a body that's not bulky like some rivals. It offers a great experience for those who want to keep track of their activity and do a little more. The connection to your phone means you'll also be able to use it for mobile payments as well as listening to music offline through Bluetooth headphones.

The Fitbit Versa is available in a wide range of colours (and most have the same discount) so make sure you click through to the version you want once you're on Amazon.

It's not only the original Versa that's discounted - Amazon has also reduced the price of the Fitbit Versa Lite for the next 48 hours. This version of the watch cuts out some features - there's no payments, music or on-screen workout guidance - but many of the fundamentals are still supported, like heart rate and smartphone notifications.

The Fitbit Versa Lite is down to £109, which is also a £40 saving, making this a nicely affordable fitness watch. Again it comes in a range of different colours and they're all reduced in price too.

