Fitbit Ace 2: Fitness tracking for kids with swim proofing and screen protection

Fitbit has announced the second generation of its kids fitness tracker, the Fitbit Ace 2. The original Fitbit Ace was designed for children aged eight and above but the new model is suitable for ages six and over, according to the company.

The Fitbit Ace 2 brings a new swim proof design, fun colours and patterns, as well as challenges and children-friendly features. It offers a five-day battery life, an easy to use touchscreen, an adjustable silicone band and a number of new clock faces and goal celebrations, specifically designed for children.

The new tracker also has a built-in screen-protecting bumper to make sure the display doesn't get scratched or ruined when your child plays, while the silicone strap should mean the Ace 2 is easy to clean. As your child grows up, the display from the Ace 2 can also be combined with the Fitbit Inspire HR straps to allow for a more grown up look.

The Fitbit Ace 2 has parental controls to help safeguard privacy and parents are able to review their child's activity and sleep habits through the Fitbit app in a specific family section.

You'll be able to buy the Fitbit Ace 2 from the end of March for £69.99. It comes in three colour options of Watermelon, Night Sky or Neon Yellow. There are also additional colours and accessory options, including classic silicone bands, printed bands and the Inspire HR bands for older children. Accessories start at £19.99.