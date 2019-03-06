Fitbit launches Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers, retires Alta and Flex lines

Fitbit has consolidated its fitness tracking range into two new devices: Inspire and Inspire HR. Going forward, the Inspire trackers will replace the popular Fitbit Flex, Flex 2, Alta, Alta HR and the much older Fitbit Zip.

The newer Charge 3 remains and the company will also still offer the Versa and Ionic smartwatches, as well as a new Versa Lite smartwatch that was announced at the same time as the Inspire fitness trackers during the company's spring event.

Both the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR feature a touchscreen, on-device dashboard, all-day activity and sleep tracking, female heath tracking and enhanced phone notifications. They are also both swim proof - something the Alta, Alta HR, Flex and Zip are not - and they both offer up to five days battery life.

They also both feature interchangeable bands and there are a number of accessories available for both devices, including stainless steel mesh bracelets, Horween leather double wrap saffiano bracelets and clip on options. In the past, the Fitbit Zip was the only Fitbit that wasn't a wrist-worn device so the clip-on accessory for the Inspire trackers allows the new devices to cater for those who would previously have opted for Zip.

The Inspire HR adds several more features to its list over the Inspire like the Alta HR did over Alta, including heart rate tracking. Alongside 24/7 heart rate tracking, the Fitbit Inspire HR also offers connected GPS, VO2 Max, sleep stages, guided breathing and 15 goal-based exercise modes, all of which users would find on the more expensive Fitbit Charge 3.

The Fitbit Inspire HR will cost £89.99, while the Fitbit Inspire will cost £69.99 and both will be available at some point this month. Accessories start at £19.99. The Inspire HR will come in black, lilac or white and black colour options, while the Inspire will come in black or Sangria.