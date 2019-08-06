Fitbit Versa 2 with Alexa release date, features, rumours and news

Fitbit typically releases a couple of devices a year, with one towards the end of the year and one at the beginning. That means, if tradition is anything to go by, we are due a new activity tracker.

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch with Alexa voice control has appeared in rumours, suggesting this will be the next device from the company but what might it feature? Here is everything we know so far.

Possibly September

Hopefully under £200

The Fitbit Versa was announced in March 2018, hitting shelves in April 2018. This was followed by the Fitbit Versa Lite in March 2019.

We therefore weren't expecting to see another Versa device until 2020 at the earliest, especially as Fitbit doesn't always follow yearly update cycles. The Ionic is overdue an update, for example. That said, with the rumours appearing for an Alexa-powered Versa, and Fitbit typically announcing a device before consumer electronics show IFA, it looks like it might be a double Versa year.

The Fitbit Versa went on sale for £199 and the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition hit shelves for £149.99. We'd like to see the Alexa-powered Fitbit Versa 2 stay under the £200 mark if it arrives.

Updated, smoother design

AMOLED display over LCD

No Fitbit logo under display

Redesigned rear

Curved 2.5D glass cover

Single button like Versa Lite Edition

Amazon Alexa voice control

PurePulse heart rate tracking

Fitbit Pay

50-metres water resistance

Interchangeable bands

Notorious leaker Evan Blass shared some images and details on Twitter about the Alexa-powered Fitbit Versa 2. Blass claimed the new smartwatch would offer Alexa voice control, allowing it to compete better with the likes of the Apple Watch that offers Siri and Wear OS devices that offer Google Assistant.

The leaker also said the new smartwatch would have an AMOLED display over LCD and 2.5D curved glass. Based on the leaked images, it looks like the Versa 2 with Alexa will feature smoother, curvier edges, along with the removal of the Fitbit logo below the display and a redesigned rear. It also looks like some more exciting straps will be present.

We're expecting features like water resistance, Fitbit Pay and PurePulse heart rate monitoring to all remain on board, like the original Versa.