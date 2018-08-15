Fitbit is working on a new Charge 3 fitness band, and leaked photos of the device were just posted by Android Authority.

The images show the wearable’s redesign, which includes a new touchscreen display. The last Charge device was only tap-enabled. Now, however, the Charge 3 should be able to do some smartwatch-like features, such as Quick Reply, allowing wearers to send messages when they get a call or text. Quickly Reply is already available on Fitbit’s smartwatches such as the Ionic and Versa.

We suspect this feature on the Charge 3 will only support Android devices. Anyway, other than that, Fitbit's upcoming fitness band is supposed to be swim-proof and water resistant, and Android Authority said there will be a “special edition” version that’ll feature a NFC chip for FitBit Pay. You can read more about FitBit Pay here, but, essentially, it allows you to make payments while on the go.

Like the Charge 2, Charge 3 won’t have built-in GPS and will need a paired smartphone to track exercises and workouts. For more Charge 3 rumours and leaks, see Pocket-lint's round-up here. With IFA 2018 only a few weeks away, we expect it to be unveiled there.