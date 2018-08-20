Fitbit Charge 3 specs, release date, news and features

Fitbit's last two product launches focused on fitness smartwatches rather than fitness trackers, with the Fitbit Ionic announced in late August 2017 and Fitbit Versa following in March 2018, but it's back to trackers for the second launch of 2018.

The company has announced the successor to its popular Charge 2 fitness tracker in the Charge 3. Here is everything you need to know regarding Fitbit's most advanced fitness tracker to date.

Slimmer and sleeker than Charge 2

Water resistant to 50-metres

Hi-Res OLED touchscreen display

Rose gold or gunmetal body options

The Fitbit Charge 3 has a slimmer and sleeker design compared to the Charge 2. It's a clear evolution of the Charge family but it takes a more modern approach, with softer and curvier lines for a more sophisticated finish.

The Charge 3 opts for an aluminium body rather than stainless steel, making for a 20 per cent lighter device. There is an inductive button on the left-hand edge, replacing the physical button found on the Charge 2 and the mechanism for changing the straps has been refined too.

In place of the chunky metal clips, there is now just a small black button which ejects the strap when pushed, allowing you to easily change the Charge 3's straps. The PurePulse heart rate monitor remains on the underside of the Charge 3's casing but an SPO2 joins it and the overall finish is rounder, making it more comfortable to wear.

On top of the Charge 3 is an OLED display, which is 40 per cent larger than on the Charge 2, as well as being touchscreen rather than just tap. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and it features a grayscale, which is claimed to help users see the display more clearly in brighter conditions.

The Charge 3 has a buckle fastening, as the Charge 2 did and it is also water resistant to 50-metres, making it the first Fitbit fitness tracker with a display to offer waterproofing.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is available with a rose gold body or a gunmetal black body, as standard. Rose gold was previously a colour reserved for the Special Edition models so this is an improvement over the Charge 2. Both options come with a diamond-shaped etched band, with the rose gold offering a blue/grey strap and the gunmetal coming with a black strap.

There are also two Special Edition models of the Charge 3. Both come with the same body colours as the standard option, but the rose gold has a purple fabric woven strap, while the gunmetal has a perforated white sports band, similar to the Apple Watch Nike+. The Special Edition models also have an NFC chip inside, making them Fitbit Pay enabled.

Swim tracking, Goal-Based Exercise, Run Detect with Auto-Stop

Accept/Reject calls, Quick Reply (Android only)

NFC payments (Special Edition models only)

7-day battery

The Fitbit Charge 3 will bring all the same features as the Charge 2 but it will add a few extras too. In terms of the features offered on both the Charge 3 and Charge 2, you'll find everything from PurePulse continuous heart rate monitoring, Multi-Sport Tracking and Cardio Fitness Level to Connected GPS, Reminders to Move and Auto Sleep Tracking with sleep stages.

The extra features on the Charge 3 include Goal-Based Exercise, allowing you to personalise more than 15 exercise modes with your own goal of calories burned, distance or duration, as well as Run Detect with Auto-Stop, which will allow runners to stop at lights without having to manually pause your run. You'll also get swim tracking thanks to the water resistance, enabling you to see swim duration on the display with laps, pace and distance found in the Fitbit app.

The Charge 3 also introduces a timer, weather information, calendar information and the ability to see the Fitbit Leaderboard directly on your wrist. You'll get call, text and calendar notifications too, as you do on the Charge 2, but you'll be able to accept and reject calls on the Charge 3, as well as send Quick Replies if you're an Android user.

As we mentioned above, the Special Edition Fitbit Charge 3 models will also be NFC-enabled, offering Fitbit Pay.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is claimed to offer a seven-day battery life, which is a two day improvement on the Fitbit Charge 2.

Pre-order from 20 August

In stores from October 2018

Starts at £129.99

The Fitbit Charge 3 will be available to pre-order from the Fitbit website from 20 August. It will then be available to buy online and in stores from October 2018, though an exact date has yet to be detailed.

The Fitbit Charge 3 will start at £129.99, which is £10 cheaper than the Charge 2. This is for the standard model that isn't Fitbit Pay enabled.

The Special Edition Charge 3 will cost £149.99.