Fitbit Charge 3 leaked images show new straps and a fresh design

Fitbit has been concentrating on fully-fledged smartwatch-styled fitness trackers of late, with the popular Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa being the most recent and interesting devices.

Now possible leaked images show that a redesigned Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker might be on the horizon. These photos published exclusively by NieuweMobiel show new straps and a design that takes cues from the company's smartwatches.

The Fitbit Charge 2 was launched back in 2016 and we recommended it as one of the best fitness trackers on the market at the time. It's been a couple of years now, so this tracker is certainly worth an update.

There's every chance the official launch will come during IFA 2018, which means there isn't long to wait to see if the leaked images are the real deal.

The images don't give a great deal away, we don't have any info on the specs, for example, but there are certainly some interesting hints at accessories and design styles.

From what we can see there will be a lot more choice in terms of straps - including material and plastic designs, as well as a sporty perforated strap similar to the Apple Watch Nike+.

Hints at other changes include a rethought button on the side that now looks more like a notch and suggestions at a possible touchscreen functionality.