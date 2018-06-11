Got a kid? Fitbit's Ace fitness tracker for children is now available

Remember the Ace?

Fitbit announced its first fitness band designed just children ages eight and up in March. It's basically a version of the Fitbit Alta that can track steps, active minutes, and hours slept. It can even send push notifications to get your kid moving if it notices long periods of inactivity. Anyway, it's finally available to buy in the US for $99.95. So, if you got a kid, this could be a cool birthday present.

This is a handy gadget that might solve obesity problems in children. But keep in mind that some data, like calories burned or body fat percentages, can only be viewed by parents, who are able to manage this information through Fitbit's family accounts website. Parents are able to keep track of how active kids have been, and there is the ability to set challenges around the family using the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Ace is available now in two colours: electric blue and power purple. It’s on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target and Fitbit.com. There's no word on UK availabilty, though we do know it was available to pre-order for £79.99.