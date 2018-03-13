Fitbit Versa is an affordable sporty smartwatch for complete lifestyle tracking

Fitbit has a new sportswatch, the Fitbit Versa. Adding to the company's line-up of sporty smartwatches, the new Fitbit Verso very much evolves what the Fitbit Ionic started.

Although designed to the unisex, the new Fitbit Versa is a softer design than the existing Ionic, losing some the hard lines. Some might see it as a little more feminine.

In terms of smartwatch functionality it very much mirrors the offering of the Ionic, connecting to the Fitbit platform, serving you notifications from your smartphone and also offering Fitbit Pay, allowing contactless payments from your watch.

On a sporting front, the Fitbit Versa will track your activities, provide you coaching and keep track of things like sleep and steps. Making it different to the Ionic, however, it doesn't have a GPS.

That means is can't track location as precisely as the Ionic, but you can have GPS data provided by your smartphone if you have that with you. The lack of GPS sees the Verso slipping into Fitbit's smartwatch range slightly under the Ionic in terms of functionality, but that's also reflected in price.

The Versa itself has many of the hardware functions that Ionic offers, with a three-button design and a touchscreen, with this new display packed full of detail and brightness for all-day visibility.

Offline music is supported with the ability to connect to Bluetooth headphones and this has now expanded to support Deezer; the result of a new partnership between Fitbit and Deezer, you'll be able to sideload music from Deezer into the Versa via the Fitbit app. You'll need to be a Deezer subscriber, of course.

Also on the platform side, Fitbit is introducing new female health functions, giving users a way to track their cycle, with the calendar adapting to show peak fertility windows and so on, although this will be coming to the Ionic too.

Waterproof to 50m (and capable of swim tracking), the Fitbit Versa puts customisation at the core, with a wide range of watch faces, an app store, and the ability to switch the straps to change the style of your watch.

There will be three core versions of the Versa, giving you the choice of silver, rose gold or black, with silicon or elastopolymer straps; there will also be a range of accessory straps, including different shades of Horween leather, metal link or mesh.

The Fitbit Versa will be available to pre-order from today for £199.99 with general availability from April. There will be a couple of special edition colourways with woven bands available for £219.99.