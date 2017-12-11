Fantastic Fitbit Alta HR deal saves you a fabulous £56

If you missed Black Friday, then don't despair: there's a great deal on the Fitbit Alta HR today, but you'll have to be quick, as you'll only be able to get this price for one day.

The Fitbit Alta HR normally retails for £129.99, but priced at only £82.99, you save yourself £56 on this great fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Alta HR gives you heart rate tracking in a compact band. An evolution of the popular Alta, this device also keeps track of your steps and other activities including sleep, so you'll have a full picture of what your body is doing.

There's a display on the face that will not only show you your essential stats, but can give you notifications from your smartphone.

It wirelessly syncs to your iPhone or Android device, with everything being handled by the excellent Fitbit app. For those wanted to be a little more active and keep track of things like daily steps, activities and sleep, the Fitbit Alta HR is a first-class choice.