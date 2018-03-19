Fantastic fitness tracker deal will get you a Fitbit Alta for £69
If you're struggling to stay motivated and get in your daily steps, then you might be interested in this Fitbit Alta deal.
The Fitbit Alta normally retails for £99.99, but is now priced at only £69.99 in the Amazon Easter sales, so you save yourself £30 on this great fitness tracker.
The popular Alta keeps track of your steps and other activities, with automatic activity recognition and also includes sleep, so you'll have a full picture of what your body is doing.
There's a display on the face that will not only show you your essential stats, but can give you notifications from your smartphone.
It wirelessly syncs to your iPhone or Android device, with everything being handled by the excellent Fitbit app. For those wanted to be a little more active and keep track of things like daily steps, activities and sleep, the Fitbit Alta is a great fitness tracker.
