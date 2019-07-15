The Fitbit Charge 3 is one on the most popular models in the Fitbit range, bringing plenty of fitness to your wrist. Normally selling for around £130 on Amazon, the Fitbit Charge 3 is now £95.99 in the Prime Day sales - but this deal only lasts for one day.

That deal knocks £34 off the recommended retail price and makes it cheaper than other offers currently online.

The Fitbit Charge 3 features a wrist-based heart rate monitor, so it a can track your heart all day, as well as giving you the stats on your activities, thanks to the on-board motion detector. There's a stack of tracking data offered, as well as a touchscreen display and smartphone notifications.

It will track your steps and sleep, with all the data feeding through to the Fitbit app, which is one of the nicest apps around and one of our favourites, having just had a major redesign. Connecting to your smartphone, you'll also get notifications and alerts via your wrist.

This Fitbit will automatically recognise the activity you are doing and if connected to your phone during activity, will use that for GPS data to make sure that you have a complete set of statistics.

If you want a little more from your wearable, the Fitbit Versa is also in the Prime Day sales. This smartwatch offers a larger display for a lot more graphical interaction. It's reduced to £139 in the UK.