Fitbit Charge 2 slashed to only £79 for one of the best fitness trackers around

|
The Fitbit Charge 2 is one on the most popular models in the Fitbit range, bringing plenty of fitness to your wrist. Normally selling for around £109 on Amazon, the Fitbit Charge 2 is now £79 in the Prime Day sales.

That deal knocks £30 off the price, and making it more affordable than previous Black Friday sales! It's available in a range of sizes and colours - and all are discounted.

The Fitbit Charge 2 features a wrist-based heart rate monitor, so it a can track your heart all day, as well as giving you the stats on your activities, thanks to the on-board motion detector. 

It will track your steps and sleep, with all the data feeding through to the Fitbit app, which is one of the nicest apps around and one of our favourites. Connecting to your smartphone, you'll also get notifications and alerts via your wrist.

This Fitbit will automatically recognise the activity you are doing and if connected to your phone during activity, will use that for GPS data to make sure that you have a complete set of statistics.

If you want this deal you'll have to be fast - the Prime Day sales will finish at midnight on 17 July - so buy today.

