Save £53 on a Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch, now £107

If after Black Friday, you want to go from exercising your fingers searching for deals, to getting outdoors and doing some actual exercise, you may want to invest in a Fitbit Blaze, especially as Amazon has taken £53 off for Black Friday.

That's right, you can get a Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch, in a variety of sizes and colours, for £107, down from £160. The deal is available on Black, Blue and Plum colour options, in both small and large wrist sizes.

The Fitbit Blaze combines fitness and smartwatch features in one device and being Fitbit, the fitness tracking element is first-class. The Blaze can measure steps, distance travelled, calories burned, floors climbed and continuous heart-rate using the PurePulse optical heart-rate sensor.

When it comes to the smartwatch side of things, the Fitbit Blaze can display incoming text messages, tell you when someone is calling or remind you of calendar events.

The deal price of £107 only last for today, so be quick to snap one up quick.