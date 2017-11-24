  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Fitness Trackers
    3. >
  3. Fitness Tracker news
    4. >
  4. Fitbit fitness tracker news

Save £53 on a Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch, now £107

|
Pocket-lint Save £53 on a Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch, now £107

If after Black Friday, you want to go from exercising your fingers searching for deals, to getting outdoors and doing some actual exercise, you may want to invest in a Fitbit Blaze, especially as Amazon has taken £53 off for Black Friday. 

That's right, you can get a Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch, in a variety of sizes and colours, for £107, down from £160. The deal is available on Black, Blue and Plum colour options, in both small and large wrist sizes. 

The Fitbit Blaze combines fitness and smartwatch features in one device and being Fitbit, the fitness tracking element is first-class. The Blaze can measure steps, distance travelled, calories burned, floors climbed and continuous heart-rate using the PurePulse optical heart-rate sensor.

When it comes to the smartwatch side of things, the Fitbit Blaze can display incoming text messages, tell you when someone is calling or remind you of calendar events. 

The deal price of £107 only last for today, so be quick to snap one up quick.

PopularIn Fitness Trackers
  1. It looks like Huawei might launch its TalkBand B5 hybrid tracker soon
  2. Fitbit Versa vs Fitbit Ionic: What's the difference?
  3. Fitbit Ionic review: Bridging the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch
  4. Garmin introduces Fenix 5 Plus models with plenty of new features, including Garmin Pay
  5. Fitbit Versa review: Lacks GPS, but comes loaded with other features
  1. Best Garmin watch: Fenix, Forerunner and Vivo compared
  2. Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music adds offline music to Garmin's sporty smartwatch
  3. Got a kid? Fitbit's Ace fitness tracker for children is now available
  4. Best Fitbit fitness tracker: Which Fitbit is right for you?
  5. Suunto 9 is an accomplished sports tracker with 5 day battery life
Comments