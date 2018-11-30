  1. Home
Fitbit Versa price tumbles to £139 in amazing deal

The Fitbit Versa is the latest smartwatch from Fitbit that blurs the lines between fitness device and traditional smartwatch. 

It's fairly new, so this deal price of £139 on Amazon is extra appealing, saving you £40.

The Fitbit Versa is designed to easily switch from smart wear to the the gym. The straps are easy to change and the Versa avoids some of the bulky and plasticky design that many sports devices feature.

It connects to your phone to keep you updated with notifications, while transferring data to the Fitbit app, so you can keep track of your steps and your sleep, as well as your activities. 

The Fitbit Versa offers wrist-based heart rate tracking, and assisted GPS via the phone connection, but has a range of sports modes to track specific types of activity. Whether you're running, walking, cycling or hitting the gym, there's a Fitbit mode to track your activity. 

It also supports Bluetooth headphones, so you can sync music to the watch and listen on your run without your phone and it also supports payments through Fitbit Pay - so you can make ad hoc purchases on the move.

It's a hugely popular watch, giving you about 4 days of battery life and now, thanks to the tail end of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, it's a bargain.

