Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch is now an incredible £99

The Fitbit Blaze was the first crossover smartwatch from Fitbit, giving you more of a smartwatch experience than previous trackers. Usually selling for around £150, it has been discounted to £99, its lowest price on Amazon, thanks to the Prime Day sales.

That's right, you can get a Fitbit Blaze fitness watch, in a variety of sizes and colours, and save yourself £50

The Fitbit Blaze combines fitness and smartwatch features in one device and being Fitbit, the fitness tracking element is first-class. The Blaze can measure steps, distance travelled, calories burned, floors climbed and continuous heart-rate using the PurePulse optical heart-rate sensor.

When it comes to the smartwatch side of things, the Fitbit Blaze can display incoming text messages, tell you when someone is calling or remind you of calendar events.

This discounted price will only last until 17 July, so buy today, or be prepared to pay more.

