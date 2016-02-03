New Fitbit Alta brings personalisation options and reminder alerts

Fitbit, one of the original activity tracker brands, has announced its new Alta bracelet. This wearable is slimmer than most, offers personalisation and new features.

Like most activity trackers the Alta will cover the basics like step tracking, calories counting, distance covered and auto sleep tracking. It will also automatically track exercises like running and elliptical sessions which can be analysed in the app.

The bands themselves are available in three groups and can be swapped out with an easy clip out system. These include Classic bands, Luxe Leather and Luxe Metal which can all be bought separately.

This line of trackers offer reminders with an on screen message to help motivate the wearer. So if you're following mini goals like doing 250 steps in each hour, it'll give you reminders to keep you on track.

All your data, and the time, can be seen at a glance on the OLED display which is activated with a simple tap. This will also display smartphone notifications like calls, texts and calendar notifications. With all these settings turned on the band should last up to five days before needing a charge.

The Fitbit Alta is available now for pre-sale at a price of £100. It will begin shipping and be globally available from April, but will be out in north America from March.

