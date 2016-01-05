Fitbit goes fashionable with Blaze smart fitness watch

Fitbit is no stranger to the activity tracking field with numerous devices in its portfolio including the popular Charge HR. Despite being excellent trackers though, none of the Fitbit models are what you would call pretty.

Until now that is. The company has announced a new smart fitness watch at CES 2016 going by the name of Blaze. Rather than your standard ugly rubber band that many fitness trackers are associated with, the Fitbit Blaze is a removable module that can be combined with a range of bands in varying colours and materials.

There are three elastomer options available as standard comprising black, plum or blue, but there are also three leather bands and a stainless steel band available to buy separately. The Blaze has a coloured touchscreen on board, stepping it up slightly from the similar-sized Surge but unlike the Surge, there is no GPS on board meaning Blaze will need the help of your smartphone to map your routes.

As you would expect from Fitbit, Blaze does come with some clever little functions though. One of the best is Blaze's ability to automatically recognise a workout with the help of the SmartTrack function, meaning you'll still be rewarded for a workout even if you forget to log it. The device also offers PurePulse Heart Rate monitoring like the Surge and Charge HR, while you'll also benefit from on-screen workouts with FitStar and all day activity and sleep tracking.

Additionally, Blaze will deliver call, text and calendar alerts, along with music control and the company claims the smart fitness watch will offer a five-day battery life. Not bad for a colour display.

The Fitbit Blaze will work with iOS and Android devices and data will be transferred to the Fitbit app like other Fitbit devices. Prices vary depending on the material you choose, but the Fitbit Blaze will start at £159.99 for the elastomer model. The stainless steel link and frame will cost an additional £89.99, while the leather band and frame will cost £59.99. You can also buy an elastomer band on its own for £19.99 if you want to change the colour options you have. Pre-orders start today.

