Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Fitness Tracker 2019 and how to vote

|
Best fitness trackers 2019: Top activity bands to buy today
Best fitness trackers 2019: Top activity bands to buy today

The 16th annual Pocket-lint Awards will be taking place in the middle of November in association with EE, celebrating the best devices and products across 19 categories from smartphones to cameras.

Each of the categories have five or six nominations within them, all of which we have been reviewed by us in full at some point during the last 12 months.

As always, we have been running a series of features leading up to the main event, diving into each category and its nominees, as well as what each category is looking for.

We've already covered Best Flagship Phone, Best Camera, Best Game and Best Streaming Device among plenty of others, but this feature is all about rewarding devices for active people in the Best Fitness Tracker 2019.

The Short Listed nominees for Best Fitness Tracker 2019 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open so you can let us know which one of these great devices you think should win the Best Fitness Tracker award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Fitness Tracker 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at an exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.

