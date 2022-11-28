(Pocket-lint) - Now that we're coming up to the end of the year, it might be time to start thinking of that new year's resolution for next. And, what better commitment than to get yourself fitter in 2023?

Peloton's fitness gear could help - whether you treat yourself to a new connected exercise bike, indoor cycling shoes to go with it, weights or another bit of fitness gear. Thanks to Cyber Monday, you can even grab yourself something with a decent discount today.

Like with Black Friday, Amazon is offering Peloton deals both in the UK and US, with savings up to 30 per cent.

Here are our favourites:

Best US Peloton deals for Cyber Monday

Get the original Peloton Bike with $300 off The original Peloton Bike gives you everything you need to follow the on demand and live Peloton cycling classes. It has variable resistance, Bluetooth and a great 21-5-inch touchscreen. You just need to add a Peloton subscription and away you go. Usually $1,445, it's now just $1,145. View offer

Peloton Altas Cycling Shoes - save 30% Only launched recently, these upgraded Peloton cycling shoes fit like a glove. They are lightweight and come with the delta-compatible cleats that make them fit the pedals of the Bike and Bike+. Was $145, now just $101.50. View offer

Get 30% off the original Peloton Cycling Shows Peloton's original cycling shoes are also compatible with the Bike and Bike+ and are cheaper still if you are looking to save a little more. Usually $125, they're now $87.50. View offer

Save $50 on Peloton Guide The Peloton Guide is a great partner or alternative to a Bike. You place it in front of your TV and it will track your movements while you take Peloton classes. Was $295, now just $245. View offer

Peloton Light Weights (1 to 3lbs) - with 30% off Peloton's light weights come with rubberised grips and fit on the back of a Bike or Bike+ for easy access for arms toning classes. The three different weight categories are available, 1, 2, and 3lbs. Usually $25, now just $17.50. View offer

Best UK Peloton deals for Cyber Monday

Original Peloton Bike - save £250 As with the US, there's a great deal available for the original Peloton Bike, with its 21.5-inch touchscreen display and innovative connected technology. You will need Peloton membership and delta-compatible cycling shoes, but everything else is included here. Usually £1,345, it's now just £1,095. View offer

SAve £39 on the all-new Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes The new Peloton Altos cycling shoes are available in multiple sizes and are breathable and lightweight. They come with the right cleats for both the Bike and Bike+. Was £130, now just £91. View offer

Peloton Guide has £30 off today! You can get the Peloton Guide motion system with a saving of 11% - all you need to add is a Peloton Guide membership. It tracks your reps during online classes and will show your progress over time. Usually £275, now just £245. View offer

Peloton Heart Rate Band - save 30% You can wear the Peloton Heart Rate Band with any of the Peloton fitness products. It'll accurately rate your HR during workouts and send them to your equipment via Bluetooth. Was £80, now just £56. View offer

Writing by Rik Henderson.