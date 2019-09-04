Asus has used its IFA 2019 press conference to announce the Asus VivoWatch SP, a new wearable that will track not only your exercise, but a range of vital statistics too.

With what Asus calls "medical grade" sensors, the VivoWatch SP has an ECG, is capable of tracking your blood pressure and stress levels in a 20 second test. This is now on the back of the watch, rather than the front like the VivoWatch BP.

That information can be used in coordination with more conventional measures like heart rate to give you a better picture of your health.

The watch also features GPS and an altimeter to give you exercise data, but everything can work together under the umbrella of Asus HealthAI to give you advice and guidance based on your statistics - which Asus says comes from leading health experts.

The idea is that you'll get a better picture of what's going on with your body, meaning you can glance at the watch and see if something might be wrong, or hopefully, get the reassurance that everything is fine.

The VivoWatch SP itself is waterproof to 5ATM (50 metres), has a ceramic bezel to reduce fingerprints and will offer a range of accessory bands so you can easily change the look to suit your style. The VivoWatch SP has a 14 day battery life.

The expanding of monitoring in the VivoWatch SP follows the recent trend of wearables moving into wider health tracking aside from simple exercise. The Apple Watch has made similar moves in recent models, introducing an ECG of its own.

The Asus VivoWatch will be available in Q4 2019, but the price has not yet been confirmed.