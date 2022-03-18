(Pocket-lint) - Apple announced AirTags in April 2021 but a recent patent has suggested that might not be the only tag we will see from the company in the future.

A patent application spotted by PatentlyApple (via Wareable) presents the possibility of a wearable sensor worn around the body or on clothes that monitors health and fitness features. It's suggested the sensor - or tag - would wirelessly communicate with a central device, which we would presume would be an iPhone or Apple Watch.

The patent refers to the sensors working individually or collectively, and talks about the ability to offer information on various fitness and health factors, like posture, sun exposure, blood pressure, blood sugar levels, heart rate and respiration rates.

PatentlyApple

It's also said they would be able to track and analyse activity, like running, hiking, cycling and walking. According to the patent, you would be able to control and configure the sensors from the central device, such as determine where they are placed.

We'd expect any sensor or tag like the patent describes to sync directly with Apple's Health app, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the tags as extensions to the Apple Watch too, allowing Apple to offer a wider range of health monitoring than the smartwatch is currently capable of.

Of course for now this is just a patent application, and many patents never see the light of day, but an Apple HealthTag certainly doesn't feel beyond the realms of possibility.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.