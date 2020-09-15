(Pocket-lint) - Apple's September event held a veritably smorgasbord of new products and services that it's launching, but one of the most eye-catching was Apple Fitness+, a new fitness experience that it's launching.

Part of the Apple One family of connected services but also accessible on its own, Fitness+ looks like a great new way to get fit using Apple's devices, all built with an Apple Watch in mind. We've got all the details you need to know about the new service right here, so strap in to find out everything.

Put simply, Apple Fitness+ is a new way to get workouts to complete in whatever setting you prefer, whether at a gym you visit, in your own home or outdoors, using Apple Watch to pair with visuals on an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

It gives you the studio-style experience that's become so coveted, especially during lockdown, without any additional equipment needed. The image above is the most succinct demonstration - you can prop your phone up, follow along with a workout, and get personalised stat displays both on your wrist and on your display of choice in real time.

The service will have workouts you can complete on your own, as well as studio-style classes you can tune into with the cast of trainers Apple's proudly shown off, all of whom look, well, like fitness gurus, so that's good.

It also offers a wide range of activity types to make sure that there's plenty to appeal to people, including Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown among others.

Finally, if you've got Apple Music you'll also find integration there, letting you easily browse and save playlists geared around each workout.

Apple Fitness+ is very much built with Apple Watches in mind, but won't work with every single combination of Watches and iPhones out there. The baseline requirement is an Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with at least an iPhone 6s or later, or iPhone SE.

On the iPad side, the service will work with iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini 4 or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad Air (3rd generation), while Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD will both support it.

The best things in life are rarely free, and Fitness+ is no exception - Apple's got a premium service on its hands, here. Its standard pricing is $9.99 or £9.99 each month, although you can take out an annual membership for $79.99 or £79.99.

There's also the new Apple One system of memberships to contend with, though. Apple's not initially offering Fitness+ as part of Apple One's lower two tiers, but if you sign up for the Apple One Premier plan for $29.99 or £29.99 each month, you'll get Fitness+ along with all the other memberships the tier brings.

Happily, all new Apple Watch purchases from now on will come with a three-month trial of Fitness+, letting you sample the service with your new wearable. Interestingly, Best Buy looks like it's already offering a six-month trial, showing that retailers may be able to increase this incentive.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.