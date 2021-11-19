(Pocket-lint) - Amazon recently announced a fitness tracker called Halo View. You can now pre-order the device, which launches next month, and if you snag one before it officially releases, you can save $30 on the wearable.

The Halo View looks an awful lot like Fitbit trackers, and it works like them, too. It offers a colour OLED screen, seven-day battery life, 50-meter water resistance for swimming, optical heart-rate sensor, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and the ability to track overnight skin temperature changes.

squirrel_widget_6109497

Keep in mind Amazon first entered the world of fitness in 2020 with the Halo Band. The Halo View is just its latest attempt at rivaling Google-owned Fitbit.

Best Garmin watch 2021: Fenix, Forerunner and Vivo compared By Chris Hall · 19 November 2021

The Halo View notably comes with one free year of membership to Halo Fitness, Amazon's fitness and nutrition premium service that regularly costs $4 a month. Similar to Peloton, Halo Fitness features on-demand workouts and meditations, as well as recipes from Weight Watchers and Whole Foods Market.

Amazon Halo View releases on 8 December 2021. It typically costs $79.99 in the US, but during the pre-order period, you can get it for $49.99 at Amazon US. It comes in two sizes: Small/medium and medium/large. Both sizes are available in Active Black, Lavender Dream, or Sage Green colour options.

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.