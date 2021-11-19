Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

You can now pre-order Amazon's Halo View fitness band (and get $30 off)

Amazon You can now pre-order Amazon's Halo View fitness band (and get $30 off)

- Pre-order now and get the Halo View for $50

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon recently announced a fitness tracker called Halo View. You can now pre-order the device, which launches next month, and if you snag one before it officially releases, you can save $30 on the wearable.

The Halo View looks an awful lot like Fitbit trackers, and it works like them, too. It offers a colour OLED screen, seven-day battery life, 50-meter water resistance for swimming, optical heart-rate sensor, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and the ability to track overnight skin temperature changes. 

Keep in mind Amazon first entered the world of fitness in 2020 with the Halo Band. The Halo View is just its latest attempt at rivaling Google-owned Fitbit.

The Halo View notably comes with one free year of membership to Halo Fitness, Amazon's fitness and nutrition premium service that regularly costs $4 a month. Similar to Peloton, Halo Fitness features on-demand workouts and meditations, as well as recipes from Weight Watchers and Whole Foods Market.

Amazon Halo View releases on 8 December 2021. It typically costs $79.99 in the US, but during the pre-order period, you can get it for $49.99 at Amazon US. It comes in two sizes: Small/medium and medium/large. Both sizes are available in Active Black, Lavender Dream, or Sage Green colour options.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 19 November 2021.
