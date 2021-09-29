(Pocket-lint) - At Amazon's Fall 2021 hardware event, the company took the wraps off some of their most far-out products yet. Everything from a wall-mountable Echo to a literal robot on wheels that follows you around - playing it safe was the last thing the company aimed to do.

However, one of their keynote new services revealed - Amazon Halo - looks to take on Apple and their activity-based Fitness+ offering while even going a step further via additional nutritional walkthroughs as well.

In the event you're looking sign yourself up for a new health and wellness service, here's everything you need to know about Amazon Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition.

Amazon Halo Fitness is a health-tracking membership service that offers customers hundreds of different "studio-class" workout routines, from high intensity weightlifting training to light yoga and meditation all from their TV, computer, or other smart device.

Similar to Apple's Fitness+ subscription when one uses an Apple Watch, Halo Fitness pairs with a Halo Band or Halo View directly onto the screen to track your current heart rate, calories burned, activity points gained, and more.

And if you're getting a bit confused, worry not. The Halo Band and Halo View are hardware products worn on your wrist like any other health-tracking device, whereas Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition are software services to accompany and enhance your experience.

Amazon Halo's membership costs $3.99 per month in the United States, which includes both Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition. Notably, however, is the fact that Amazon is offering a full year of the service for free with the purchase of a new Halo View fitness tracker, which will retail for $79.99 later this year.

Amazon Halo Nutrition is a new meal planner, recipe finder, and food integration service.

The company hopes the software will help you both eat better and spend a little more money shopping for your groceries from Amazon or Whole Foods directly.

Users can find healthy to eat meals right in the app, then add the ingredients needed to cook them in their Amazon shopping list. Later that day (or tomorrow), everything you need to make a fresh dinner should be at your door.

Presumably, it'll seamlessly sync with your other Halo readings on how many calories you've burned throughout the day as to give users the most accurate estimation possible of how their fitness goals are progressing.

Currently, users can track workouts from any of the following categories, which includes but is not limited to:

Running

Cycling

Baseball

Basketball

Swimming

Tennis

Ultimate Frisbee

Volleyball

Water Polo

Wrestling

Interestingly, the sans-screen Halo Band retails for $99.99 in the US, while the new display-powered verision will sell for $79.99.

