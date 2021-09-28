Halo View is a Halo band with an OLED screen

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced a new version of its fitness tracker, but this time with a screen.

Coming in time for the holiday season, the Halo View is similar to last year's Band but sports an AMOLED display to give you time and information without needing to spark up the Halo mobile app each time. It also introduces haptic feedback.

Sensors include heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring.

It comes in a swim-proof design, with a silicone strap in three different colours - black, pink and green. Additional straps will also be made available.

Best Garmin watch 2021: Fenix, Forerunner and Vivo compared By Chris Hall · 28 September 2021

There's a 7-day battery life and it'll cost just $79.99 when available.

Also announced are Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition.

Coming later this year, Halo Fitness is essentially Amazon's alternative to Apple Fitness+. It is a service with fitness plans and live training sessions and will be available as part of Halo membership.

Halo Nutrition is a new software service that presents thousands of nutririonally balanced healthy eating options. It can also link with an existing Alexa Shopping List to automatically add all the ingredients with just one click or voice command through Alexa.

It will be available early in 2022 and will also become part of the usual Halo subscription service.