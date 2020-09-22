(Pocket-lint) - Amazon and Echelon have partnered to offer Prime Bike, a $500 exercise bike that attempts to be a cheaper alternative to the $1,900 Peloton Bike.

Echelon makes several fitness products, including a smart mirror. The Prime Bike is actually Echelon’s third smart bike. Although it lacks a screen, which the Peloton is perhaps best known for, the Prime Bike will still let you effectively burn calories. You can pair it with a tablet to access Peloton's classes through the Peloton app. Or, you can use Echelon’s own service, which is similar to Peloton.

Prime Bike weighs 80 pounds, offers multiple adjustments, and uses straps instead of clips. That means you don't need expensive cycling shoes to use it.

“We were built on the idea of attainable fitness for everyone. The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, aiming to create an amazing, connected bike for less than $500, and it’s proven to be a phenomenal match,” said Lou Lentine, CEO of Echelon. “Amazon looking to us to partner on their first-ever connected fitness product is recognition of our commitment to deliver quality at a reasonable price-point as reflected in our explosive growth over the last year.”

Prime Bike is available now from Amazon. You can also find it at Walmart, though with different branding. Both versions cost $500.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.