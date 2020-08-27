Amazon Halo is a 'mood sensing' fitness band and app

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is debuting a fitness band called Amazon Halo. Launching in the US first during an early access window, the service will cost $4 a month on an ongoing basis.

Not only that, but there will be an app to go along with it, too, that's able to guesstimate your body fat using your phone's camera.

What's more, the device - which has an accelerometer, temperature sensor and heart-rate monitor - also has microphones so it can detect how you're speaking and work out your mood. The app will then give you tips to improve your wellbeing. Sounds a little creepy, although we guess the next step is that Alexa will be on board.

The band is available for a special price of $64.99 including 6 months of Halo membership (regular price: $99.99). The membership automatically renews for $3.99 per month after the initial 6 months.

Halo can also track your activity of course as well as your sleep and temperature. If you don't renew your Halo membership you will still have access to the basics, including steps, sleep time, and heart rate.

The smart wristband is designed to gauge your mood and it's these slightly out-there features that Amazon Halo seems to be pinning its hopes of success upon.

The etailer does seem to be doing a lot of 'see what sticks' hardware initiatives over the last couple of years - remember the Echo Loop smart ring and Echo Frames smart glasses from last year?

Apple and Google continue to increase focus on health features and using data smartly to help users but, of course, as with anything any of the big tech giants does there is concern over the amount of data they hold on us.

With Amazon, there could be the potential for health devices to pitch us healthier foods in your shopping basket, recommend healthy eating or fitness books or programmes - there's certainly huge potential there.

You can choose from three colour combinations for their Amazon Halo Band: a Black fabric band with an Onyx sensor capsule, a Blush fabric band with a Rose Gold sensor capsule, or a Winter fabric band with a Silver sensor capsule.

There are also various extra fabric and sport bands you can buy for the device.

Writing by Dan Grabham.