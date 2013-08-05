Adidas miCoach X_Cell passes through FCC, details and photos emerge

A new addition to Adidas's miCoach range has just passed through the US Federal Communications Commission.

Called the X_Cell performance monitor, according to its FCC application, the upcoming miCoach-compatible device will affix to clothing or a user's body for use during exercise or sport. It then saves seven hours of workout data like heart rates while running, etc.

Adidas's miCoach - a match analysis technology - provides feedback on performance via a three-part system including a stride sensor, a heart monitor and a receiver. It's marketed by Adidas as "the ultimate digital training tool", letting users track and upload performance statistics like speed, maximum speed, number of sprints, distance, distance at high intensity levels and time.

FCC images of the new monitor also show that it will connect via Bluetooth to the miCoach iOS app for progress tracking and sharing with friends on Facebook or Twitter. The app uses GPS and real-time voice coaching to pace users through easy-to-understand workouts. Users simply choose a training plan for their sport, and the app helps them to build speed and endurance and track and share achievements. There's also a website at miCoach.com.

The X_Cell performance monitor isn't an official product from Adidas yet, so there's currently no information from the company in regards to pricing or a release date.