Acer: We are looking at wearable, coming in 2014

Acer has confirmed that it is looking into wearable technology, telling us that we can expect to see some form of wearable tech from the company in 2014.

The comments came from ST Liew, president of the smartphone business group at Acer, in an interview with Pocket-lint.

"We are looking at wearable, I think every consumer company should be looking at wearable. Wearable isn't new ... it just hasn't exploded in the way that it should. But the opportunity’s for billions of dollars' worth of industry," explained Liew when asked if Acer was considering wearable tech.

The problem, he said, is less about how to do it technically, than finding the right solution that has consumer appeal.

"I think the trick is making the right trade-off, so that you put the right package of what people are expecting into a wearable. Is a day battery enough? It might be, if the charging mechanism is easy. You take off your watch at night, throw it on the side and it inductively charges," Liew said.

"So are we thinking along those lines? Yes, absolutely. You should expect something like that from us as well next year."

In the same interview, Acer also detailed its strategy behind smartphone design including the new Liquid S1 phablet, as well as revealing it would be launching a 3.5-inch smartphone called the Liquid ZX very soon.