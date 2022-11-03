(Pocket-lint) - Hydrow's latest connected rowing machine, the Wave, is now available in a range of different colours to better suit your home.

As well as the standard black model, which was released in September, the Hydrow Wave now comes in the limited edition colours of sunset (orange), sunrise (yellow), river (blue), and forest (green).

Each of the new versions are priced at £1,695 in the UK and can be ordered from the company's website. They are also available in the US, also from the website.

The Hydrow Wave is a smaller, lighter and cheaper version of Hydrow's original rower (as reviewed on Pocket-lint).

It features a two-piece polycarbonate monocoque frame and connects to the Hydrow online experience. There is computer-controller dynamic resistance to give you the impression that you are rowing through water as instructors present classes from waterways around the world.

The classes are presented on a 16-inch display set in front of you as you row, and electromagnetic braking is on-board to slow the wheel when you relax effort.

Hydrow offers more than 4,000 classes to workout to, with other types of fitness classes included on the mobile app too. All-access membership is required to use the Hydrow Wave rowing machine. It costs an additional £38 / $38 per month.

Writing by Rik Henderson.