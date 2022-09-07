Zwift launches its own turbo trainer, the Zwift Hub

(Pocket-lint) - Online exercise platform Zwift has launched its own turbo trainer, simply called Zwift Hub.

The platform is best known as a destination of choice for cyclists using indoor trainers, with easy connectivity through whatever display device you have and a wide range of turbo trainers. It's the metaverse for sport, basically.

-

Zwift has long been making noises about launching its own branded hardware and now that's come to fruition with the Zwift Hub. It's not entirely Zwift's own, however, as it appears to be a branded JetBlack Volt.

What's important about the Zwift Hub is the price: at $499 / £449 / €499 it's keenly priced and with many turbo owners choosing to use Zwift, it's likely to be a perfect pairing, especially coming in about a hundred bucks cheaper than the Wahoo Kickr Core.

To the device itself, and this is a wheel-off trainer, so you simply remove your rear wheel and fix your bike to the Zwift Hub instead, with the option for a 8, 9, 10, 11 or 12-speed hub included in the price. It's compatible with Shimano and SRAM.

The Zwift Hub contains a power meter to guide your training so you'll know how many watts you are putting down and allowing a wide range of training options.

The power is said to be accurate to +/-2.5 per cent, while the maximum supported wattage is 1800W. Gradients up to 16 per cent can be simulated.

The Hub itself will work seamlessly with Zwift so you can feel the gradient of those virtual hills, or the effect of drafting behind a fellow Zwifter, with the resistance changing automatically.

Zwift also makes a play for Apple TV users, saying that the Zwift Hub will act as a Bluetooth bridge for your heart rate monitor, so makes connectivity simple. It supports ANT+ and Bluetooth.

The Zwift Hub will come with everything you need to get started, you'll just need a bike. It will be available in the US, UK and Europe from 3 October.

Writing by Chris Hall.