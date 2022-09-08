(Pocket-lint) - Hydrow has introduced its lighter, more affordable connected rowing machine to the UK.

Launched in the US in the summer, the Hydrow Wave is as smart as the original Hydrow Rower but cuts 30 per cent off the weight and £600 off the price. That enables it to be used and stored in smaller spaces.

-

Built using a two-piece polycarbonate monocoque frame, the Wave has a smaller footprint but still connects to the Hydrow online experience and comes with computer-controller dynamic resistance. This mimics the feel of the water as instructors present classes from waterways around the world.

It also features electromagnetic braking.

"Our goal for Hydrow from the very beginning has been to democratise the sport of rowing, and make it universally accessible for people everywhere. We know that two of the most significant barriers for entry are cost and space in the home," said the founder and CEO of Hydrow, Bruce Smith.

"We've worked tirelessly to create an even more accessible, lighter rower that will fit seamlessly into people’s lives."

The UK launch is timely, coming ahead of a rival product from Peloton - the Peloton Row. That's expected to be released before the end of 2022.

In comparison, the Hydrow Wave is available from today, priced at £1,395 in the UK. It is also available in the US for $1,495.

Hydrow's all-access membership is also required to use one of its rowing machines. It costs an additional £38 / $38 per month.

Writing by Rik Henderson.