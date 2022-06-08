(Pocket-lint) - Electric bicycles are becoming increasingly popular because they’re a convenient and ecologically-friendly means of transportation. They’re safer and more powerful than scooters, and the electric motor allows you to travel long distances without relying solely on your calf muscles. While there are numerous electric bicycles on the market, Gogobest’s Bezior XF200 is undoubtedly one of the most compact and powerful of the lot.

Gogobest is currently offering a massive discount on the Bezior XF200, so this is the perfect time for you to grab yourself an e-bike. The Bezior XF200 is originally priced at €1449.99, but it’s currently available for only €1299.99 with code NAE9YY8, while Gogobest also has a family activity sale on between 6 June and 30 June for you to check out. We provide a brief overview of the Bezior XF200's various features in this article.

The Bezior XF200 is a foldable bicycle, which makes it ultra-portable. It weighs only 27kg, and you can fold the bicycle at three different angles - the pedals, handlebars, and frame. Once you’ve folded all the different parts of this bicycle, you can easily carry it around when you go on long trips. You can also carry it within elevators or place it in a small part of your home, ensuring it doesn’t occupy a lot of space.

The Bezior XF200 is extremely compact, but it’s powered by a 1000 W brushless motor that allows it to reach 40km/ h within a few seconds and climb slopes of up to 35%. In pedal-assist mode, the 48V / 15Ah battery provides a range of 130km, and you can even draw up to 50km in full electric mode. Recharging this electric bicycle is incredibly easy - you can remove the 3.5 kg battery from the frame when it needs to be recharged, so you don’t necessarily have to plug the electric bicycle into a wall socket. You can recharge the battery within 6 to 7 hours, and that should give you several weeks of use, depending on your usage.

The Bezior XF200’s frame is made of 6061 aluminium with T4T6 heat treatment, which makes it incredibly lightweight yet resistant to extreme temperatures, rust, and corrosion. The front forks of the bike have oil suspension and springs, and the bicycle is equipped with wide wheels, which makes it suitable for rugged terrains. Furthermore, the disc brake can stop the bicycle completely within 30 seconds, even if you’re riding at top speeds. The battery is also protected, so you don’t need to worry about it being damaged because of rain or dirt. All things considered, the Bezior XF200 can withstand rain, extreme temperatures, rugged terrain, and much more.

The Bezior XF200 has a 48V / 15Ah battery with a large capacity battery that’s perfectly hidden within the frame, so it’s not exposed to harsh environmental elements. Depending on the level of pedal assistance you need, you can make this electric bicycle go from 50km to 130km in one 6-hour charge. You can connect the bicycle to the charging hole of the fuselage or charge the battery separately - it’s your decision. Furthermore, the L-Drives sine wave vector control system effectively controls the signals from the sensors, batteries, and motors to optimize your bicycle’s energy consumption.

The Bezior XF200 comes with 3 inbuilt riding modes - electric mode, power-assist mode, and riding mode. You can simply turn the handle to enter electric mode, and you can easily move into the other modes with the gear position and foot, seamlessly changing riding modes according to your scenario. Electric mode allows you to ride without using the pedals, riding mode allows you to ride as a traditional bicycle, and power-assist is a combination of the two. You can also moderate your pedal strength to automatically change the speed boost mode, speeding up or slowing down with the utmost ease.

The Bezior XF200 has an optimized ergonomic design with a streamlined widened seat that’s large and comfortable. The position of the seat allows you to maintain a sport-like posture. It also includes 20x4.0 all-terrain flat tires, and the width reaches 10CM, thus ensuring a completely comfortable and bump-free ride. The anti-skid and anti-vibration tires also protect you when the ground is wet from rain and sludge. The LED lights are also incredibly bright and powerful, giving you complete visibility at night.

The Bezior XF200 is one of the most powerful, foldable, and reliable electric bicycles on the market. While it was originally priced at €1449.99, Gogobest is currently offering it at a discounted price of €1299.99 when you use the code NAE9YY8. The same code will also get you a three-piece set including the bike, a smart bike pump and a rear rack for just €1458.97, so that could also be ideal if you want a few accessories.

If you’re interested in this bicycle, we suggest you claim the discount while you still can!

