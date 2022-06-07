(Pocket-lint) - Beeline has launched the second version of its handlebar-mounted bike computer, the Beeline Velo 2, after the end of its crowdfunding campaign.

The Velo 2 is significantly smaller than the first version, and brings a nifty new rocker-based control scheme that makes it easy to use with gloves or on the move.

It's basically a small handlebar-mounted bike computer that's aimed, according to Beeline, at bridging the gap between enthusiast cyclists and those who bike for more practical reasons.

That means that it's ideal for commuting and navigating through cities, with a new navigation screen that lets you see roads around you while sticking you on your course.

Beeline's app lets you select from the quickest route available, a quieter option along less busy roads, or a balanced mix of the two, and it's easy to add multiple stops along the way.

You can also opt to use Beeline's original compass-based navigation if you just want to point in the right direction while exploring and finding your own way to your destination.

It's a smart step-up on the first Velo in most ways, with a simple mounting system and USB-C charging, while shock and rain-proofing should make it hardy enough to take out in all conditions.

The Velo 2 is available today from £79.99, a price that might also see it tempt those who wouldn't normally opt for a bike computer.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.