Canyon updates its urban ebike offering with Commuter:ON 8 and Roadlite:ON 8

(Pocket-lint) - Canyon has announced two new limited edition electric bikes, ideal for urban environments, the Commuter:ON 8 and the Roadlite:On 8.

Both these bikes are equipped with the new Fazua Ride 60 drive system, with a 430Wh battery. It will deliver 60Nm torque and weighs 4.3kg.

The drive system offers three power modes - Breeze, River and Rocket - meaning you can adjust the amount of support you get as you pedal. You'll get up to 130km (81 miles) of assistance in River mode, and of course that figure depends on the rider, terrain and speed.

As the names suggest, these bikes are aimed at different types of rider, although they do have a lot in common.

The Commuter:ON is aimed at those wanting to carry some sort of load, so it's equipped with mud guards and a rear rack, so you can attach your panniers and head off. There are also integrated lights, so you don't have to worry about adding those.

The Roadlite:ON is pitched as more of a fitness bike, with a flatbar - and at only 15.6kg, it's lighter than the Commuter:ON too.

You'll also be able to remove the 10mm spacer from the to give you a lower handlebar position for a more aggressive ride.

Both these bikes come with full Shimano Deore XT gearing (in a 1 x 12 setup), so even without the electric power, you'll have a perfectly ridable bike in most conditions. That marks these out as slightly different to the likes of the Cowboy rivals, which don't have a full chainset.

Disc brakes come as standard, as do the 40mm Schwalbe tyres, while you'll be able to use the supplied smartphone mount with the Fazua app to take a closer look at your ride stats.

The Canyon Commuter:ON 8 and Roadlite:ON 8 can be found on Canyon's website now, and they will be available from August. Both will cost £3,499 / €3,799.

