(Pocket-lint) - Evans Cycles has unveiled a new option for those looking for a direct drive turbo trainers: the Pinnacle HC.

Pinnacle is an Evans Cycles in-house brand and this is the first time that Evans has launched its own turbo trainer. The move has likely been prompted by the soaring demand for turbo trainers over the past year, with a smart turbo being one of the lockdown purchases that many cyclists looked to make.

The Pinnacle HC very much follows the pattern of the Wahoo Kickr Core, with a fold out stand meaning there's some option to fold it up and put it away.

It's a direct drive turbo, meaning you'll have to fit it with the cassette to match your bike, then remove your rear wheel and mount the turbo instead.

This gives much better results than "wheel-on" trainers and Evans Cycles details that it will support 8/9/10/11 speed Shimano or SRAM cassettes, which you'll have to buy separately.

There's a large flywheel to simulate a real road feel, while it can simulate up to 2500 watts and incline of 20 per cent, which would be a testing combination. There's an integrated cadence sensor.

The Pinnacle HC offers Bluetooth and ANT+ so you'll be able to connect it up to your bike computer, PC or tablet, so you can use platforms like Zwift, TrainerRoad and many more, so you can train and compete from home.

Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2021: Which Fitbit is right for you? By Britta O'Boyle · 11 November 2021

The trainer weights 15kg and Evans reports that it only creates 52dB of sound at 19mph, so it's not noisy.

The Pinnacle HC is now available for £599.99 from Evans Cycles.

squirrel_widget_6248498

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.