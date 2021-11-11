Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Fitness Trackers
  3. Fitness Tracker news

Evan Cycles wants to make direct drive turbos more affordable with the Pinnacle HC Turbo Trainer

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pinnacle Evan Cycles wants to make direct drive turbos more affordable with the Pinnacle HC Turbo Trainer
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Evans Cycles has unveiled a new option for those looking for a direct drive turbo trainers: the Pinnacle HC.

Pinnacle is an Evans Cycles in-house brand and this is the first time that Evans has launched its own turbo trainer. The move has likely been prompted by the soaring demand for turbo trainers over the past year, with a smart turbo being one of the lockdown purchases that many cyclists looked to make.

The Pinnacle HC very much follows the pattern of the Wahoo Kickr Core, with a fold out stand meaning there's some option to fold it up and put it away.

It's a direct drive turbo, meaning you'll have to fit it with the cassette to match your bike, then remove your rear wheel and mount the turbo instead.

This gives much better results than "wheel-on" trainers and Evans Cycles details that it will support 8/9/10/11 speed Shimano or SRAM cassettes, which you'll have to buy separately.

There's a large flywheel to simulate a real road feel, while it can simulate up to 2500 watts and incline of 20 per cent, which would be a testing combination. There's an integrated cadence sensor.

The Pinnacle HC offers Bluetooth and ANT+ so you'll be able to connect it up to your bike computer, PC or tablet, so you can use platforms like Zwift, TrainerRoad and many more, so you can train and compete from home.

Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2021: Which Fitbit is right for you?
Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2021: Which Fitbit is right for you? By Britta O'Boyle ·

The trainer weights 15kg and Evans reports that it only creates 52dB of sound at 19mph, so it's not noisy.

The Pinnacle HC is now available for £599.99 from Evans Cycles.

squirrel_widget_6248498

The Gear Loop

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 11 November 2021.
Recommended for you
This Garmin Fenix 6 Pro early Black Friday discount has us excited
This Garmin Fenix 6 Pro early Black Friday discount has us excited By Chris Hall ·
Evan Cycles wants to make direct drive turbos more affordable with the Pinnacle HC Turbo Trainer
Evan Cycles wants to make direct drive turbos more affordable with the Pinnacle HC Turbo Trainer By Chris Hall ·
Fitbit update brings Daily Readiness Score and Blood Glucose Logging
Fitbit update brings Daily Readiness Score and Blood Glucose Logging By Britta O'Boyle ·
Peloton debuts Guide, a TV-connected camera: Everything you need to know
Peloton debuts Guide, a TV-connected camera: Everything you need to know By Maggie Tillman ·
Peloton tips and tricks: Get the most out of your Bike or Bike+
Peloton tips and tricks: Get the most out of your Bike or Bike+ By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Garmin Black Friday 2021 deals: Early discounts have started
Best Garmin Black Friday 2021 deals: Early discounts have started By Chris Hall ·